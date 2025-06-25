Paul George Calls Out Ace Bailey for Making NBA Draft 'Demands'
Projected lottery pick Ace Bailey has certainly taken a curious approach to the 2025 NBA draft, as he has opted not to work out for any teams and even canceled one workout he had scheduled with the Philadelphia 76ers, who own the third selection in the draft.
Bailey, who spoke to the media on Tuesday, doesn't seem affected by the perception towards his pre-draft decisions. But the Rutgers product has already ruffled the feathers of one NBA star, none other than 76ers forward Paul George, a potential future teammate.
George, during an episode of Podcast P With Paul George that aired on Tuesday, called out Bailey for making "demands" before he's even entered the NBA.
"If I'm Ace Bailey, I can't get mad if my stock drops," George said. "He's canceled all workouts—like he hasn't worked out for any team. I think they made a big deal because we were scheduled to work him out and he canceled the day of. But he hasn't worked out for any team.
"Like, you're not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first."
George and his fellow podcast co-hosts agreed that it's likely those in Bailey's camp pushing him to make such choices.
"I don't know who's representing him. I don't think they're going about it the right way."
Bailey is represented by agent Omar Cooper.
George later went on to add that he believes Bailey's bold NBA draft approach is somewhat a product of the NIL landscape in college sports.
"That's a kid that's been paid in college," George said. " 'I got money. I'm gonna tell you where I wanna go.' "
George didn't knock Bailey for his apparent desire to be a No. 1 option in the NBA right out of the gate, but felt his almost "me-before-the-team" approach was ill-advised. Bailey was once a projected top-three pick, but now may need to play the waiting game a bit longer than he'd like.
The NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.