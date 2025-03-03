Adam Sandler Wore Gold Steph Currys As Part of His Viral Oscars Outfit
Adam Sandler has style. It may not be good style, but it is style nonetheless.
On Sunday night at the Oscars, Sandler rocked an unconventional outfit for an awards show ceremony, but something that seemed completely normal for him.
During his monologue, host Conan O'Brien called out Sandler for wearing gym shorts and a hoodie as part of an opening bit. Sandler defended his outfit before getting up to leave, but not before hugging Oscar-nominee Timothee Chalamet.
Complex Sports pointed out, as part of that outfit, Sandler was wearing gold Steph Currys.
Sandler's outfits have been mocked for years so doing this bit at the Oscars is perfect. He is basically wearing what we'd all love to wear when relaxing at home. Let the man back in and give him his seat back.
Here's hoping a huge crowd shows up for that midnight five-on-five game.