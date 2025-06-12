Adam Silver Explains Why NBA Stopped Using On-Court Decals Amid Recent Criticisms
Adam Silver stopped by the NBA Countdown desk during ESPN’s pregame coverage of Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. While there, he discussed some of the recent criticisms from fans surrounding the league's decision to abandon on-court decals during games.
Fans took notice of the NBA's attempt to recapture some of the magic of old by adding in virtual Larry O'Brien Trophy decals onto the broadcast in Game 2, and they weren't too thrilled about how it looked on their screens.
Silver discussed those criticisms on Wednesday and offered some insight into why the NBA did away with on-court decals in the first place.
"I've seen some of the chatter about on-court decals, people don't realize they went away a decade ago, because there were claims that... some of the players said it was slippery when we had the decals on the floor. So, we're back to adding them virtually," Silver explained.
Of course, the illustrious on-court decals were a staple of the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Finals in the past, but Silver indicated that in the interest of safety, the league stopped applying them.
Silver noted that the league is aware of fans' displeasure with the lack of on-court decals, and they're hopeful they can find a suitable way to replicate that aesthetic virtually.