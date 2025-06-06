NBA Fans Weren't Pleased With League's Bland Court Design for Thunder-Pacers Finals
The Oklahoma City Thunder-Indiana Pacers NBA Finals are officially underway—but based on the court design, you'd never know.
Unlike courts of eras gone by, which have included things like a cursive "Finals" decal and/or a graphic of the Larry O'Brien trophy, the league opted to keep things ... pretty plain for this year's championship. And fans online are none too pleased.
To them, this bland court design isn't representative of the moment. This is the season-ending series, the league's biggest stage, the top of the mountain these teams have spent all season climbing—where is the fanfare?!
So, as they are wont to do, said fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain.
Take a look at that reaction below:
As some fans pointed out, the in-season Emirates NBA Cup saw more exciting court designs than the league's equivalent of the Super Bowl.
To be fair, this is not the only Finals match-up without on-court decals. Indeed, the league has mostly done away with it in the last ten years, citing concerns regarding player safety (that they will slip on the decoration).
But there is clearly still an appetite for it—so maybe if we act now, Adam Silver can get something out on the court for Game 2. Chop, chop!