SI

Adam Silver Makes First Public Comments After Gambling-Scandal Arrests

The commissioner spoke during the NBA's debut Amazon Prime broadcast.

Patrick Andres

The NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver are under new scrutiny amid a wide-ranging federal gambling probe.
The NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver are under new scrutiny amid a wide-ranging federal gambling probe. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

When federal agents arrested multiple NBA figures Thursday amid a wide-ranging probe into allegations of illegal gambling, league commissioner Adam Silver immediately came under scrutiny—with observers comparing and contrasting his approach to gambling with that of his predecessor, David Stern.

On Friday, during the Celtics' game against the Knicks—a game that was supposed to celebrate a new era of basketball on Amazon Prime—Silver faced questions from Amazon's Cassidy Hubbarth.

"My initial reaction was I was deeply disturbed," Silver told Hubbarth via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "There's nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. And so I had a pit in my stomach. It was very upsetting."

Silver specifically elaborated on why the NBA cleared then-Hornets guard Terry Rozier after he allegedly removed himself from a 2023 game in order to win gamblers money on his statistics.

Federal agents arrested Rozier on money laundering and wire fraud charges Thursday, levying similar charges toward Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups.

"We... looked into that situation and were very transparent about it. And while there was that aberrational betting, we, frankly, couldn't find anything," Silver said. "Two and a half years later, he still hasn't been convicted of anything, in fairness to Terry. Obviously it doesn't look good, but he's been put on administrative leave, and so it is a balance here between protecting people's rights and investigating."

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

Get SI's FREE NBA Newsletter. dark. SIGN UP NOW. SI NBA Newsletter

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA