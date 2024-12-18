Adam Silver Suggests Potential Tweak for Next Year's NBA Cup Final
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has pulled out all the stops to make the league's in-season tournament, rebranded for 2024 as the Emirates NBA Cup, a success. The bright lights of Las Vegas, custom courts, and prize money for the teams who make a run.
In advance of the 2024 NBA Cup final between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder, Silver mentioned he's open to future adjustments to improve the tournament, which is still in its infancy.
For the first two years of the tournament, the final four teams traveled to Las Vegas to play the semifinals and final at T-Mobile Arena. The group stage and quarterfinal rounds were played on home courts, complete with colorful branding to make sure the NBA Cup felt important.
The NBA Cup created playoff-like atmospheres throughout the early regular season schedule. Fans of the last four teams haven't traveled to Vegas in droves yet, however. For the Bucks-Thunder final, the tickets are remarkably affordable at just $44 for the cheapest seat. The cost for semifinal games was $29 and $39 respectively on secondary markets according to Arash Markazi.
The selection of teams who made it to the semifinals likely contributed to the low get-in prices, however, Silver may reevaluate the location to get more home fans in the building for the all-important final NBA Cup games.
According to the AP's Tim Reynolds, Silver mentioned there's a chance that the NBA Cup might go to home sites for next year's final. Silver also left open the possibility that the games may return to Las Vegas.
There is speculation that Las Vegas will be at the forefront of the NBA's list for a new franchise once the league is ready to expand, which could force the league to reevaluate the NBA Cup's setting anyway.
If the NBA does decide to keep the final games on home floors, the added intensity would provide a new element for the young NBA Cup. Plus, anything to get a few more games on those lavishly vibrant court designs.