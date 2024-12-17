NBA Cup Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Attend Bucks vs. Thunder?
The NBA's in-season tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, has created a playoff feel smack-dab in the early months of the NBA season. It's also given more travel-heavy NBA fans an excuse to head to Las Vegas for a few days in December just ahead of the new year, where the semifinal games and title match are held.
As a tourist destination, sometimes Vegas events have a tendency to inflate prices a bit, so how much does it cost to attend the NBA Cup final this year?
The final game is scheduled for Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Most Expensive NBA Cup Final Tickets
On the secondary (resale) market, most expensive commonly available tickets are in a range of about $1,700 to $1,800 per ticket. They're good seats, one of the available pairs as of this writing right behind one of the benches.
Cheapest NBA Cup Final Tickets
This is actually a remarkably affordable event on the secondary market this year. To get a pair of the cheapest tickets, all you need is $88 (for a pair, $44 each) before fees. That would give you a baseline upper-level view. The cheapest tickets on the sideline upper level are $55 apiece, or $110 for a pair.
It's been well publicized that the selection of teams in the tournament have lowered the demand for tickets, with buy-in for the semifinal games at $29 and $39 respectively on secondary markets according to Arash Markazi.