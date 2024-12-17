SI

NBA Cup Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does It Cost to Attend Bucks vs. Thunder?

Here's the cost to attend the NBA Cup Final between the Bucks and Thunder.

Josh Wilson

A view of the Emirates NBA Cup logo
A view of the Emirates NBA Cup logo / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NBA's in-season tournament, now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, has created a playoff feel smack-dab in the early months of the NBA season. It's also given more travel-heavy NBA fans an excuse to head to Las Vegas for a few days in December just ahead of the new year, where the semifinal games and title match are held.

As a tourist destination, sometimes Vegas events have a tendency to inflate prices a bit, so how much does it cost to attend the NBA Cup final this year?

The final game is scheduled for Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Most Expensive NBA Cup Final Tickets

On the secondary (resale) market, most expensive commonly available tickets are in a range of about $1,700 to $1,800 per ticket. They're good seats, one of the available pairs as of this writing right behind one of the benches.

Cheapest NBA Cup Final Tickets

This is actually a remarkably affordable event on the secondary market this year. To get a pair of the cheapest tickets, all you need is $88 (for a pair, $44 each) before fees. That would give you a baseline upper-level view. The cheapest tickets on the sideline upper level are $55 apiece, or $110 for a pair.

It's been well publicized that the selection of teams in the tournament have lowered the demand for tickets, with buy-in for the semifinal games at $29 and $39 respectively on secondary markets according to Arash Markazi.

More on the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/NBA