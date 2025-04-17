Adam Silver Sympathizes With Mavericks Fans Angry Over Luka Doncic Trade
Adam Silver hears you, Dallas Mavericks fans.
The NBA commissioner was a guest on Thursday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show and expressed sympathy with Dallas fans for their anger over the Luka Doncic trade. Mavs fans have protested outside the team's arena and taken to social media to call for general manager Nico Harrison's firing. It has gotten ugly since the team shipped Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 2 in exchange for a package centered around Anthony Davis.
Silver addressed the situation in Dallas with McAfee.
"It's been a rough time since they made the trade, there's no question about it. A combination of Anthony Davis—my God—going down in the very first game he was playing for the Mavericks. Kyrie [Irving], then, with the season-ending injury. You know, I'm proud of that team. Obviously, they are still playing hard. They still have a chance to play into the playoffs tomorrow night.
"I get the fans' passion. I understand, again, why Dallas Mavericks fans are so upset. I, personally, am a fan of Luka Doncic. I think he's a great young man. Let's see how this turns out. I want him to be great. I want the Dallas Mavericks to be great.
"I've been in the league for a long time. It's been remarkable, I think, how much interest there's been in this trade."
Silver also attempted to dispel any notion that the franchise moved Doncic to save money and instead believed they were making the right basketball move for the franchise.
We'll see how that plays out.