Adem Bona Poster Dunk Against Wizards Features Softest Flop of the Season
The Philadelphia 76ers may have something in Adem Bona, the team's second round pick in last year's draft. After averaging 10 points in 20 minutes a game in March, he's up to 14 in 30 minutes per game in April. In a Sixers win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, Bona had 17 points and nine rebounds.
And he had a pretty great dunk.
Getting the ball on a four-on-two fastbreak, Bona took off from just inside the free throw line with nothing between himself and the basket but Wizards' 6'8" rookie Kyshawn George.
Rather than contest shot or get out of the way, George chose to try and take a charge. While he undoubtedly would have been knocked over if he actually stood his ground, he instead just kind of pretended to faint and somehow appeared to avoid any and all contact as Bona flew over him for the dunk.
This is either the softest flop or the most skillful case of self-preservation you will ever seen. The only part that George might not like about what he pulled off here is the fact that this act was basically shared on every single NBA-related social media channel available.
Maybe next time just take a step to the side.