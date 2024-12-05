Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Kobe Bryant Thought He'd Eventually Play for the Knicks
Adrian Wojnarowski may have left ESPN, but he's still dropping Woj Bombs.
On Thursday, Wojnarowski joined Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast and unloaded a huge piece of information. The recently retired NBA insider claimed Kobe Bryant always believed he'd wind up with the New York Knicks some day.
During a discussion about Bryant, Wojnarowski said, "I remember there was a time where he was convinced he was gonna end up with the Knicks. There was a time when .... Jim Buss was running the Lakers I remember sitting there with Kobe down in Orange County ... and I remember him saying, 'They're gonna amnesty me.' I said, 'Kobe, the Lakers are not amnestying you."
He continued, "And he goes, 'They're going to amnesty me and no one is going to claim me on waivers and I'm going to go sign with the Knicks.'"
Wojnarowski told Bryant the team wouldn't ever use the amnesty provision on him because if the Lakers did that, "They'll burn this city down." He went on to add that Bryant loved the Lakers and only really wanted to play for them. The conversation begins around the 28-minute mark below.
That's some pretty huge news—and has to be heartbreaking for Knicks fans.
Wojnarowski and Anthony also discussed how Bryant consistently stuck up for Anthony and gave him a key piece of advice, telling Anthony to stop apologizing for how he played and own it.
Wojnarowski announced his departure from ESPN on September 19, 2024 and took over the role of general manager of St. Bonaventure University's basketball team.