Adrian Wojnarowski’s Response to Shams Charania Getting ESPN Job Was All Class
Former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski sure knows how to pass the torch.
Wojnarowski had nothing but praise for his longtime media rival, Shams Charania after news broke that Charania would replace Wojnarowski as ESPN’s new senior NBA insider.
“Shams texted me after I announced my retirement, and what I told him is what I would say today,” Wojnarowski said on The Jim Rome Show on Monday. “I hope he has as fulfilling and as rewarding of a career as I’ve had. And I certainly wish that for him. He’s right about the incredible group of colleagues that he’s going to find at ESPN, the best of the best, incredible reporters, on-air talent… Wish him the best, and he’s got a great team around him at ESPN.”
Wojnarowski and Charania butted heads on X (formerly known as Twitter) for several years with Charania repping The Athletic and Stadium while Wojnarowski worked for ESPN, where he’d been since 2017. Wojnarowski retired on Sept. 18 and announced he was joining the St. Bonaventure basketball program as the general manager.
Meanwhile, Charania is expected to seamlessly transition into Wojnarowski’s insider role this upcoming NBA season, with little competition in sight.