Adrian Wojnarowski’s Son Gave Him Brutally Honest Advice Before ESPN Retirement
Adrian Wojnarowski stunned the sports world in September when he left his high-profile job as ESPN's go-to NBA insider to become the first-ever general manager of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program.
While the outside world wasn't aware of his plans until he dropped his final "Woj Bomb" on social media, his family knew it was coming, as he spoke openly with them about the possibility.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, whose profile of Wojnarowski was published on Thursday, had this nugget from a discussion Wojnarowski had with his son, Ben, last June about possibly walking away from sports media.
Just before the NBA draft, Woj called Ben. He was leaning toward quitting and wanted to get his son’s take on it. Ben was blunt. “People think your job is great,” Ben said. “I think your job f---ing sucks. Retire—and go travel with Mom.”
While Wojnarowski didn't retire altogether, he's no longer working around the clock trying to break NBA news. Hopefully he'll have more chances to get away with his wife, Amy, whom he met while a student at St. Bonaventure.