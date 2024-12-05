SI

Adrian Wojnarowski’s Son Gave Him Brutally Honest Advice Before ESPN Retirement

Andy Nesbitt

Adrian Wojnarowski left ESPN in September.
Adrian Wojnarowski left ESPN in September. / @ESPN
In this story:

Adrian Wojnarowski stunned the sports world in September when he left his high-profile job as ESPN's go-to NBA insider to become the first-ever general manager of the St. Bonaventure men's basketball program.

While the outside world wasn't aware of his plans until he dropped his final "Woj Bomb" on social media, his family knew it was coming, as he spoke openly with them about the possibility.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, whose profile of Wojnarowski was published on Thursday, had this nugget from a discussion Wojnarowski had with his son, Ben, last June about possibly walking away from sports media.

Just before the NBA draft, Woj called Ben. He was leaning toward quitting and wanted to get his son’s take on it. Ben was blunt. “People think your job is great,” Ben said. “I think your job f---ing sucks. Retire—and go travel with Mom.”

While Wojnarowski didn't retire altogether, he's no longer working around the clock trying to break NBA news. Hopefully he'll have more chances to get away with his wife, Amy, whom he met while a student at St. Bonaventure.

More From Around the Sports World

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA