A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo Attend Dwyane Wade Statue Unveiling Together
A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo are getting people talking again.
On Sunday, the Miami Heat held a ceremony to unveil a statue of Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. Wilson and Adebayo attended together.
The three-time WNBA MVP and the three-time NBA All-Star have been rumored to be a couple for months. They've attended events together but have yet to publicly confirm if they are in a relationship.
Wilson just finished up a dominant season in which she set the WNBA's single-season scoring record and was named unanimous MVP. She also won her second gold medal with Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Her Las Vegas Aces did fall short of winning their third straight WNBA title though.
Adebayo has had quite a 2024 as well. He also won his second gold medal with Team USA this summer and is coming off consecutive All-Star appearances and his first section to the NBA's All-Defensive first team. In July he signed a three-year, $166 million contract extension.
If they are in a relationship, Wilson and Adebayo would certainly be basketball's biggest power couple.