Miami-Dade Mayor Awkwardly Introduces A'ja Wilson as Guest of Bam Adebayo
Miami-Dade County honored six South Florida Olympians on Wednesday. Artistic swimmer Daniella Ramirez, sprinter Twanisha Terry, water polo goalie Ashleigh Johnson, sailor Sarah Newberry Moore and judoka Angelica Delgado were all honored. The biggest name at the ceremony was Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.
Unless of course you count A'ja Wilson. The two-time WNBA MVP was also in attendance for the ceremony despite the fact that none of her teammates were involved, she's from South Carolina, and plays professionally in Las Vegas.
In fact, Wilson had 30 points and 14 rebounds in a home game on Tuesday night. Between that and the fact that the Aces visit the Connecticut Sun on Friday, it's safe to say Wilson made a special trip to Florida for this ceremony.
And Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava may have accidentally revealed that while she addressed the crowd.
"We also have the Heat in the house," said Levine Cava. "Yeah, we do. We got Bam. He's in the house. The chair is going to have get into that a little bit, but we also have a visiting Olympian from out of town." The mayor then checked her papers to find Wilson's name before giving her a special introduction.
"A'ja Wilson. And she won gold in women's basketball. I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat, being here today."
Sure enough, there was Wilson, sitting on the other side of Adebayo's mother. All Wilson could do was shrug and smile, but the damage was already done. The Internet had seen enough to confirm relationship rumors that had been swirling since the summer.
Whatever the truth is behind Wilson's seemingly random appearance at a civic ceremony hours after she was playing basketball on the other side of the country, congratulations to both A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo on their gold medals. They are quite a couple of Olympians.