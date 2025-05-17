Al Horford Weighs in on His Uncertain Future After Celtics' Game 6 Loss
The Boston Celtics' season ended not with a bang, but with a whimper, as the New York Knicks decidedly booted them out of the playoffs on Friday in a lopsided 119-81 loss.
And while an early exit is always a bummer, Boston has reason to be more upset than most. For one, star Jayson Tatum could miss all of next season after exiting Game 4 with a ruptured Achilles. And for another, it's extremely likely the front office changes up the roster to avoid a very costly year.
Plus, there's the question of veteran Al Horford, 38, who just finished up his 18th season in the league and will be a free agent this summer. Will he return to the NBA for another go? And if he does, will he stay with Boston?
Asked exactly that during exit interviews on Saturday afternoon, Horford declined to commit to anything one way or another.
"For me, it's just too soon to talk about that. I'm going to take some time here with my wife, with my kids, and just that. It hasn't even been a day," he said. "So there's still a lot for me to process. And just feeling everything out from last night, that was difficult."
Watch that response below:
Although Horford explicitly did not answer, his tone is worth noting; when met with retirement rumors last offseason, the center shut down such talk with confidence. He sounds a bit more skeptical in the above.
What is for sure, though, is that his Celtics teammates would no doubt want him back.
"You can't replace Al," Payton Pritchard told reporters that same afternoon. "I definitely hope we get that figured out. 'Cause his locker room presence alone is crucial, and then having him on the court ... For all the young guys, just to see how he goes about his business, how professional he is. He’s just a leader. We definitely need him back.”
Luke Kornet, who will also be a free agent this summer, called Horford "the best teammate I've ever played with."
Should Horford play, a return to Boston is definitely possible. But he'd probably have to play for less than desired to make it work.