Knicks Fans Celebrated Franchise's First Conference Finals Appearance Since 2000
The New York Knicks routed the Boston Celtics, 119-81, Friday to close out the second-round series and secure an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals—the franchise's first in 25 years. The Indiana Pacers are waiting in the next round, ironically the same team the Knicks played in their last Eastern Conference finals appearance back in 2000.
New York had a balanced scoring attack Friday with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns all putting up over 20 points each. Although Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau kept his starters in late in the blowout, the celebration started early in New York.
The stars were out at Madison Square Garden with Lenny Kravitz, Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny, Ben Stiller and plenty of other celebrities and Knicks legends taking in the scene:
It was a special night for New York. And Knicks fans and the entire basketball world had to take a moment to recognize a franchise feat we haven't seen in a quarter-century:
Game 1 between the Knicks and Pacers tips off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.