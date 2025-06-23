Alex Caruso Had to Show Young Thunder Teammates How to Pop Champagne Bottles
The Oklahoma City Thunder showed just how young they are after winning their first NBA title Sunday night.
Oklahoma City won Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, topping the Indiana Pacers 103–91 to secure a championship. The Thunder are one of the youngest teams to ever take home a title, and when celebrating afterward that become readily apparent.
As the Thunder's players got ready to celebrate in the locker room with the traditional spraying of champagne, they ran into a problem. It turns out, almost none of them know how to pop a bottle. They all struggled for a few minutes before veteran teammate Alex Caruso showed them how.
Luckily, this hilarious scene was captured in the video below.
That is a genuinely hilarious scene.
Caruso is the team's oldest player at 31 years old, and he won a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, so he knows how to handle a champagne bottle. Luckily he was able to help his teammates out.