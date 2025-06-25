Alex Rodriguez, Timberwolves Owners Ease Fans' Biggest Worry With One Vow
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx might have new ownership in place, but they aren't going anywhere.
"We are not moving the team, ever," owner Mark Lore said in a recent interview with Timberwolves television play-by-play announcer Michael Grady. "We're never moving the team."
Lore and his partner, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, officially were welcomed into the NBA and WNBA's exclusive ownership club on Tuesday when the league's board of governors unanimously approved the $1.5 billion sale of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
It's only natural for a fan base to worry about relocation when a new group of out-of-town owners swoops in to buy the franchise. Minnesota fans have been burned before—Bob Short moved the Minneapolis Lakers to Los Angeles in 1960, and Norman Green moved the NHL's Minnesota North Stars to Dallas in 1993.
The Timberwolves and four-time WNBA champion Lynx are staying put, though.
"These teams are part of Minnesota's soul—and always will be," the new ownership group said in a statement. "We understand what it means to wear these colors with pride and to pass down a love for the game from one generation to the next."
The Timberwolves are coming off back-to-back Western Conference finals appearances, and aim to make the first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history next year. The Lynx, meanwhile, are fresh off an appearance in the 2024 WNBA Finals, and own the league's best record (12-2) so far this year.