SI

NBA Officially Approves $1.5 Billion Sale of Minnesota Timberwolves, Lynx

The transaction should close later this week.

Brigid Kennedy

Detailed view of the Minnesota Timberwolves logo on Nov. 18, 2023.
Detailed view of the Minnesota Timberwolves logo on Nov. 18, 2023. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved the $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore, the league announced Tuesday. The transaction is expected to close later this week.

“I’ve dedicated my entire life to the world of sports; not just as a game, but as a powerful force that unites people, uplifts communities, and changes lives,” Rodriguez said, per a press release. “I’m incredibly honored and energized to roll up my sleeves and get to work. I know what it takes to be a champion, and I’m ready to bring that same commitment and drive to create a winning culture in Minnesota.”

Added Lore: "We are committed to building an organization that sets the standard for excellence, is universally admired, and rooted in pride that spans generations."

Tuesday's milestone marks the end of a years-long process, which began almost 51 months and over 1,500 days ago, per the Associated Press.

Lore and Rodriguez, who are slated to bee introduced next month during the NBA Summer League, will serve as co-chairmen. Lore will serve as Wolves governor and Lynx alternate governor, while Rodriguez will serve as Lynx governor and Wolves alternate governor.

On Monday, former owner Glen Taylor penned a goodbye letter to fans and the organization. Taylor purchased the franchise in 1994 for $94 million.

"Though we are stepping away as owners, our love for this organization and this community remains as strong as ever," Taylor and his wife, Becky, wrote. "We will always be fans, cheering from our seats, celebrating your triumphs, and believing in what comes next. It has been the honor of our lives."

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA