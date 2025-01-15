Allen Iverson Pays Classy Tribute to Steph Curry After Being Passed on Scoring List
If you enjoy quality guard play in the NBA, 2010 was the season for you. While basketball bid farewell to Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson, it also said hello to future Hall of Fame guard Steph Curry.
Fast forward to Monday, and Curry—now an NBA champion four times over with the Golden State Warriors—passed Iverson to move into 28th place on the league's all-time scoring list. Curry has 24,371 points against Iverson's 24,368 following a 26-point outing against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
Late Tuesday night, Iverson took to Instagram to salute Curry for his accomplishment.
"Congrats to my lil bro (Stephen Curry)!" Iverson wrote. "It's been amazing to see you rewrite the game. Respect to the greatest shooter to ever do it! Well Deserved! #MyFavoritePlayer."
Iverson and Curry played against each other twice. On Nov. 4, 2009, Curry's Warriors topped Iverson's Memphis Grizzlies 113–105. Forty days later, on Dec. 14, Iverson's Philadelphia 76ers downed Golden State 117–101.
It seems clear that Curry has made an impression on his iconic forebear ever since.