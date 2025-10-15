Amen Thompson, Jose Alvarado Get Into Heated Scuffle in Rockets-Pelicans Preseason Game
It may still be the preseason, but there was plenty of intensity in Tuesday night's game between the Rockets and Pelicans. During the second quarter, Houston forward Amen Thompson and New Orleans guard Jose Alvarado got into a wild skirmish that resulted in the pair being separated from one another on the court.
After a battle for a rebound, Alvarado could be seen falling over Thompson, who responded by trying to push him to the ground. Alvarado then clung onto Thompson's jersey, causing the Rockets forward to fall over. After getting back to their feet, Thompson then reached out and tried to grab Alvarado again before their teammates arrived. The two were dragged apart by their teammates, who acted quickly to try to deescalate the situation.
Have a look at the heated exchange:
Alvarado was assessed a technical foul, while Thompson was issued a flagrant 1 foul. Neither player was ejected.
The Tuesday night preseason clash is the last time these two sides will meet until Dec. 18, when they play in New Orleans.