Amen Thompson Had Perfect Line After Lifting Rockets to Last-Second Win vs. Celtics
The Houston Rockets stunned the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Monday night, courtesy of a last-second go-ahead bucket from Amen Thompson.
Thompson used a nasty move to shed the pressure of his defender Jaylen Brown before sinking a fading jump shot from inside the key to give Houston a 114–112 lead with less than one second left.
It was the first game-winning shot of Thompson's career, and he was overjoyed about it after the game, likening himself to none other than the late, great Kobe Bryant.
"Oh, that's my first game-winner. I feel like Kobe," said Thompson during his postgame interview alongside teammate Dillon Brooks, who had said he knew Thompson's shot was going in.
Monday night was Thompson's 15th start for the Rockets this year, and he made the most of his increased role, dropping a career-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal.
Thompson buried 13 field goals in the game, though none were more impactful than his last one to seal the win.