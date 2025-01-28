SI

Amen Thompson Had Perfect Line After Lifting Rockets to Last-Second Win vs. Celtics

Karl Rasmussen

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson drives the ball to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown in the last seconds of then game at TD Garden.
The Houston Rockets stunned the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Monday night, courtesy of a last-second go-ahead bucket from Amen Thompson.

Thompson used a nasty move to shed the pressure of his defender Jaylen Brown before sinking a fading jump shot from inside the key to give Houston a 114–112 lead with less than one second left.

It was the first game-winning shot of Thompson's career, and he was overjoyed about it after the game, likening himself to none other than the late, great Kobe Bryant.

"Oh, that's my first game-winner. I feel like Kobe," said Thompson during his postgame interview alongside teammate Dillon Brooks, who had said he knew Thompson's shot was going in.

Monday night was Thompson's 15th start for the Rockets this year, and he made the most of his increased role, dropping a career-high 33 points to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal.

Thompson buried 13 field goals in the game, though none were more impactful than his last one to seal the win.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

