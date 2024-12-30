SI

Four Players Ejected After Amen Thompson Throws Tyler Herro to Floor in Heated Moment

Tempers flared late in the matchup between the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat on Sunday night.

Karl Rasmussen

Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson get into an altercation during the Miami Heat's game against the Houston Rockets.
Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson get into an altercation during the Miami Heat's game against the Houston Rockets. / Screenshot via Italo Santana on X
In this story:

Tempers flared late in the matchup between the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat on Sunday evening, as four players were ejected following an altercation that occurred with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

A skirmish broke out between the two teams after Rockets forward Amen Thompson threw Tyler Herro to the ground while the two battled for position ahead of an inbounds pass.

The two players were shoving one another when Thompson seemingly had enough and grabbed Herro by the jersey and flung him to the ground. Thompson was then swarmed by Heat players, while his own teammates got in the mix, too.

Coaches worked to restrain players from both sides and prevent a full-blown melee. Thompson could be seen shouting at Herro while he was being dragged away by Rockets assistants.

As a result of the skirmish, four players (and two coaches) were ejected, including Herro and Terry Rozier from the Heat, as well as Thompson and Jalen Green from the Rockets. Houston coaches Ime Udoka and Ben Sullivan were also tossed from the game.

Moments before the brawl, Fred VanVleet was ejected from the game after inadvertently bumping an official while pleading his case after being whistled for a five-second violation. In total, seven ejections were handed out during the final minute of regulation.

Miami went on to win the game, 104–100, though it was the chaotic end to the game that will be the topic of discussion in the aftermath.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NBA