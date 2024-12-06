SI

Anthem Singer Charms Karl Anthony-Towns, Knicks Fans After Rude Crowd Interruption

Now that's how you handle things like a pro.

Brigid Kennedy

A girl sings the National Anthem at MSG on Dec. 5, 2024.
A girl sings the National Anthem at MSG on Dec. 5, 2024. / Twitter / Screenshot / New York Basketball
A singer won over just about everyone in attendance at Madison Square Garden—and at least one New York Knicks player—on Thursday night with her rendition of the national anthem, which was oh-so-rudely interrupted by a heckling fan.

The singer was either shocked or rightfully indignant when an errant voice interfered with her solo, at which point she stopped singing and looked around (presumably the find or send a message to the perpetrator). But it was no matter—she immediately recovered like a pro and powered through the rest of the song, much to the enjoyment of the arena, as well as Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Indeed, as soon as she began to sing again, the crowd erupted into cheers of encouragement, before quieting down and piping back up at various points of the song (including the very end).

Watch—and listen—below:

Now that's what we in the biz like to call a comeback.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

