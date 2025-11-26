Anthony Davis Addresses Surge of Mavericks Trade Rumors Since Nico Harrison Firing
Since the Mavericks decided to fire general manager Nico Harrison earlier this month, there have been increasing reports that Dallas could trade Anthony Davis. Harrison and the Mavericks acquired Davis from the Lakers as part of the disastrous Luka Dončić trade, but the oft-injured Davis has been limited to just 14 games since coming to Dallas.
Following Harrison’s firing, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Mavericks will be listening to trade calls on Davis to explore his value and focus on building around Cooper Flagg. Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban has since said they won’t trade him, but that hasn’t stopped speculation that Davis will land elsewhere at some point.
Related: Four Anthony Davis Trades the Mavericks Should Consider After Firing Nico Harrison
Davis, who is slated to return from a calf strain this weekend, addressed those rumors on Wednesday while speaking to reporters.
“Man, look. Y'all make it like we’re going to war or something,” Davis said. “This is basketball. It comes with it. I think everybody in their career has been involved in trade talks, been traded or some type of move. That doesn’t affect me. I’ve been in trade talks for a while. My job is to do what I do when I’m on the floor, play basketball and try to lead this team. Whatever comes out of that, comes out of that. I don’t really have any control over that, but I do have an open line of communication with the front office and I’m just ready to get back on the floor.”
Davis also spoke on Harrison’s firing, saying, “It was surprising more than anything. Nico’s my guy. He played a huge part in getting me here and wanting me to fulfill his vision that he saw. It was definitely tough.”
The Mavericks have tried shutting down trade talks for now, but with Harrison out, it would make sense if the Mavericks do end up trading Davis to try and acquire pieces or picks to help their future. Harrison brought Davis in to try and win now, but the Mavericks are an aging team that’s just 5-14 and second-to-last in the Western Conference. It might be time to start thinking about the future now.