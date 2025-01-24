Anthony Davis Sent Clear Message to Lakers Front Office Before Trade Deadline
Sitting at 24–18, good for the fifth seed in the Western Conference, with a roster headlined by four-time MVP LeBron James and nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers figure to be among the most active teams ahead of the NBA's February 6 trade deadline.
And in terms of specific roster upgrades the Lakers should pursue, Davis himself gave the franchise's front office a clear place to start.
During an interview with ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that aired this week, Davis said he feels the Lakers need to add "another big."
"I think we need another big," Davis said when asked if he feels the Lakers' roster needs most. "I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been at the four [power forward] and having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the five [center] and I'm at the four."
Each of the Lakers' two most heavily-utilized lineups this season in terms of minutes have featured Davis at the center spot, along with James, forward Rui Hachimura, guard Austin Reaves and a three-point shooter. Los Angeles has three true centers on its roster, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III. But only Hayes has played meaningful minutes for the Lakers, making three starts this season. By contrast, the Lakers' two most heavily-utilized lineups from their championship season featured Davis alongside a true center.
And it's far from the first time Davis has made his feelings on playing center known. After playing 97 percent of his minutes at the position during the 2023–24 season, the Lakers big man reportedly told the organization before the 2024–25 campaign that he desired to play alongside a big more often, someone who could absorb some of the physical toll it takes to play in the post.
Davis has appeared in all but three games for the Lakers this season, playing through foot, ankle and calf injuries.
Davis's public request to the franchise comes on the heels of comments made by James, who, following a loss to the crosstown-rival Clippers earlier this week, said the Lakers don't have much "margin for error" because of "the way our team is constructed."
Despite his opinion that the roster is in need of a few pieces, Davis also feels that the Lakers are not far from fielding a championship club.
"We feel like we are right there, you know, as far as the team and everything like that," Davis said. "[James] and I are like very, very motivated to win another championship."