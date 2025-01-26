Anthony Davis Had Hilarious NSFW Reaction to Steph Curry Breaking Free Throw Streak
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has been a free-throw-making machine since he entered the league in 2009. The 36-year-old has converted 91% of his career attempts—the highest percentage in NBA history.
In the Warriors' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Curry was holding a streak of 37 consecutive free throws made dating all the way back to before Christmas. He unfortunately duffed one in the second quarter—and this hilarious, NSFW reaction from LA forward Anthony Davis ensued.
"Oh s---!," he yelped.
Luckily for Curry, he wasn't flirting with much history yet—as 37 isn't close to the NBA record for consecutive FTs made in a row. That's held by Micheal Williams, who poured in 97 straight for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1993 season.
Davis must have just been shocked that the greatest shooter of all-time actually missed one.
The Lakers wound up getting the last laugh on Golden State in this one, coming away with a 118-108 win.