Curry had hit 37 consecutive free throws.
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has been a free-throw-making machine since he entered the league in 2009. The 36-year-old has converted 91% of his career attempts—the highest percentage in NBA history.

In the Warriors' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Curry was holding a streak of 37 consecutive free throws made dating all the way back to before Christmas. He unfortunately duffed one in the second quarter—and this hilarious, NSFW reaction from LA forward Anthony Davis ensued.

"Oh s---!," he yelped.

Luckily for Curry, he wasn't flirting with much history yet—as 37 isn't close to the NBA record for consecutive FTs made in a row. That's held by Micheal Williams, who poured in 97 straight for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1993 season.

Davis must have just been shocked that the greatest shooter of all-time actually missed one.

The Lakers wound up getting the last laugh on Golden State in this one, coming away with a 118-108 win.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

