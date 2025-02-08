SI

Anthony Davis Shares Update After Exiting Mavericks Debut With Lower-Body Injury

Dallas fans got a scare Saturday.

Anthony Davis during the Mavericks' 116–105 win over the Rockets on Feb. 8, 2025. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
On Saturday, Dallas Mavericks fans briefly saw the last thing they wanted to see in new center Anthony Davis's team debut: an injury.

Even Mavericks fans willing to reconcile themselves to guard Luka Dončić's departure had to admit that, for all his talent, Davis's injury history was a concern. Now, against the Houston Rockets, Dallas's worst fears appeared to have come to life.

Mercifully, Davis intimated to reporters after the game that he would be fine.

"Anthony Davis said he felt 'a little spasm' with his previous abdomen injury and said it's 'nothing serious,'" veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on social media after the game.

Apart from the injury, Davis had a productive Mavericks debut. He scored 26 points, pulled down 16 rebounds, and gave out seven assists in 31 minutes of action.

Dallas is now 28–25 after a 116–105 victory—good for eighth in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

