Anthony Davis Shares Update After Exiting Mavericks Debut With Lower-Body Injury
On Saturday, Dallas Mavericks fans briefly saw the last thing they wanted to see in new center Anthony Davis's team debut: an injury.
Even Mavericks fans willing to reconcile themselves to guard Luka Dončić's departure had to admit that, for all his talent, Davis's injury history was a concern. Now, against the Houston Rockets, Dallas's worst fears appeared to have come to life.
Mercifully, Davis intimated to reporters after the game that he would be fine.
"Anthony Davis said he felt 'a little spasm' with his previous abdomen injury and said it's 'nothing serious,'" veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on social media after the game.
Apart from the injury, Davis had a productive Mavericks debut. He scored 26 points, pulled down 16 rebounds, and gave out seven assists in 31 minutes of action.
Dallas is now 28–25 after a 116–105 victory—good for eighth in a crowded Western Conference playoff race.