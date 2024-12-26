SI

Anthony Davis Gives Strong Declaration About Injury Status

Davis was forced to exit the Lakers' win over the Warriors on Christmas in the first quarter.

Liam McKeone

Davis exited the Lakers' win over the Warriors early after getting hurt
Davis exited the Lakers' win over the Warriors early after getting hurt / Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a thrilling victory over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, surviving a late Steph Curry explosion by way of an Austin Reaves game-winning layup with one second remaining. The win was made all the more impressive for L.A. because the team pulled it off largely without Anthony Davis, who was forced to exit early with an injury.

The All-NBA big man appeared to hurt his ankle in the first quarter against the Dubs and left the game. He did not return and it was later reported he suffered a sprained ankle. Fortunately for the Lakers the ailment does not seem serious, as the man himself said after the game.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis proclaimed he'll be fine and plans to play the next time the Lakers take the court, which is on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.

McMenamin also reported Davis was considered day-to-day and was able to walk without any support after getting hurt.

All in all, great news for the Lakers. Davis's extensive injury history makes it hard not to worry whenever he goes down and Los Angeles (17-13) needs him to keep pace in the Western Conference.

LeBron James picked up the slack in his co-star's absence, posting 31 points and 10 assists to drive the Lakers to a short-handed win. It doesn't sound as though he'll need to do so again on Saturday vs. the Kings.

