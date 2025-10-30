SI

Anthony Davis Leaves Mavericks-Pacers Game Early With Left Leg Soreness

He was dealing with bilateral Achilles soreness before Wednesday night's game.

Madison Williams

Mavericks forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday night's game early with lower left leg soreness.
Mavericks forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday night's game early with lower left leg soreness. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Anthony Davis cannot catch a break.

The Mavericks center was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday night's contest vs. the Pacers after he left in the first quarter. Davis was originally questionable to compete on Wednesday night as he was dealing with a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy injury, meaning he was feeling sore in both Achilles.

There's a fear his injury worsened on Wednesday as Davis appeared to land hard on his leg, causing him to head to the sidelines to hold his leg. He even appeared to be touching the area of his Achilles, but the Mavericks ruled him out with left lower leg soreness.

Dallas will likely learn more about the severity of Davis's injury after the game and on Thursday as the franchise evaluates their star forward. The Mavericks face the Pistons on Saturday, giving Davis a few days of rest before the team determines his availability for the next game. The Mavericks definitely don't need any more injury woes this early in the season.

Davis notched four points and four rebounds before exiting early.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

Get SI's FREE NBA Newsletter. dark. SIGN UP NOW. SI NBA Newsletter

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA