Anthony Davis Scores Mavs' Game-Winner vs. Hawks After Suffering Eyelid Injury
Anthony Davis was quite the hero in the Dallas Mavericks' last-minute 120-118 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.
With just 3.4 seconds left in the contest and the game tied, Davis received the inbounds pass and drove past his defender to hit the winning shot. It was the perfect ending to his up-and-down game, in which he finished with a double-double.
Davis even made Mavericks history as he became the player in the franchise to finish with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and two three-pointers in a single game, according to StatMuse. He's only competed in six games as a Maverick.
It's important to note that Davis missed part of the game in the first half after his teammate Daniel Gafford elbowed him by his right eye. He was further evaluated in the locker room, and later returned with two minutes left of the first half with a patch on his right eyelid. He wore the patch for the remainder of the game.
Davis obviously didn't let the eye injury bother him, though, as he finished with 34 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and five blocks in the 34 minutes he played.