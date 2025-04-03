Anthony Davis Takes Elbow to the Face From Teammate As Mavs’ Misfortune Continues
The Dallas Mavericks cannot catch a break this season.
Anthony Davis, who the Mavericks acquired in a blockbuster trade in February from the Los Angeles Lakers after sending Luka Doncic in return, suffered an injury during his team debut on Feb. 8 and missed six weeks. He finally returned to the lineup on March 24.
Then, in Wednesday night's game vs. the Atlanta Hawks, Davis's Mavericks teammate Daniel Gafford ended up elbowing Davis near, if not directly on, his eye. Davis laid on the court before getting a towel to cover his right eye. He went to the locker room for further evaluation.
Davis returned to the game with two minutes left of the first half. He appeared with a bandage over his right eyelid/eyebrow area.
The Mavericks have dealt with a lot of injuries this season, including losing Kyrie Irving to a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee. There's been times where the Mavericks bench looked empty due to a lack of available players. And, of course, it's hard not to mention the struggles Dallas have endured since losing Doncic to the Lakers in February. Another Davis injury is the last thing the Mavericks need right now.