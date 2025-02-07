Anthony Davis Vows to Win Over Mavericks Fans Frustrated After Luka Doncic Trade
Center Anthony Davis has been thrust into an unenviable position.
A week ago, Davis was enjoying life on the Los Angeles Lakers—for whom he had been productive and uncharacteristically durable this season. Now, thanks to a trade, he plays for a Dallas Mavericks team with fans still upset about the exit of guard Luka Dončić.
On Friday, looking forward to a new start, Davis vowed to take up Dončić's mantle as the face of the Mavericks.
"It's a business. I get what Luka was to this franchise, to this city. I'm never gonna downplay that," Davis said via Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. "I'm not surprised by the fans' reaction and the city's reaction, so my job is to come here and play basketball."
Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 11. 9 rebounds per game this season, and reached his 10th All-Star Game.
"I'm gonna get a city and give right back," Davis said. "Obviously, it was a tough transition. It was a shock to all. Like I said, my job is to come in and play basketball and win basketball games."