Anthony Edwards Dropped Blunt Quote on Series vs. Thunder After Game 3 Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves took a step out of their two-game hole vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, at long last getting on the board with a blowout 143-101 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Unsurprisingly, the turnaround was led by star guard Anthony Edwards, who put on his superhero cape and rescued the Wolves from a 3-0 deficit with his 30-point, nine-rebound performance. And although the win proved that the T-Wolves can, in fact, beat the best team in the league, Ant is not yet looking to celebrate the dub and would rather focus on the fact that Minnesota is still in the hole.
Asked after the game if he felt like the series had changed, Edwards dropped a blunt, but strong quote about his mindset going into Game 4.
"No," he said. "We're still down. It's just one win. Can't get too high on it. Don't get too low. Just got to try to win another one, man. This team, they're the best team in the NBA. So, we got to be able to beat this team more than one time, and it's going to be tough."
He's right; it will be.
For whatever reason, the Thunder just weren't on it last night, when MVP and NBA scoring leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a season-low 14 points. Maybe they were tired after a seven-game series vs. the Denver Nuggets; maybe it was just an off night. But whatever it was, Ant is right to assume they can recalibrate in time to beat the Wolves in Game 4. And Minnesota's job will require preparing equally as hard on their side.
Game 4 is Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.