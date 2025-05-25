SI

Anthony Edwards Had Fans in Awe With One of the Coolest Plays of the NBA Playoffs

Andy Nesbitt

Anthony Edwards had 30 points in the Timberwolves' Game 3 win over the Thunder.
Anthony Edwards had 30 points in the Timberwolves' Game 3 win over the Thunder.
The Minnesota Timberwolves took care of business at home on Saturday night in a game they had to win, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 143–101. Anthony Edwards led the way once again for the home team, which now trails the series 2–1 heading into Monday night's Game 4.

The 23-year-old Timberwolves star had 30 points in the victory and made a number of plays throughout the game that showed everyone once again why he's ready to possibly be the next face of the NBA.

The best of those plays came when he basically went around four Thunder defenders and made a reverse layup that was straight out of Michael Jordan's game.

This was a thing of beauty.

NBA fans rightfully loved that:

Published
