Anthony Edwards Breaks Ex-Teammate's Franchise Record in Timberwolves' Blowout Win
Despite their success in recent seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves' history is not much to look at. For instance, the team has made it out of the first round of the playoffs twice in its 36-year existence.
It has not taken guard Anthony Edwards long to challenge that narrative.
In five years with the Timberwolves, Edwards has improved his scoring average every year—from 19.3 points per game as a rookie in 2021 to 26.2 per game in 2025. On Saturday, he took his history-making acumen a step further—claiming an impressive franchise record at the age of 23.
With a logo three-pointer in Minnesota's dominant 133–104 win over the Denver Nuggets, Edwards passed former teammate and current New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns to become the Timberwolves' all-time leader in three-pointers made.
Towns had 975 made threes with Minnesota, and Edwards now owns 976. Forward Andrew Wiggins (2015 to '20), center and forward Naz Reid ('20 to present), and guard D'Angelo Russell ('20 to '23) round out the top five.
Should he stay with the Timberwolves for the long haul, few Timberwolves record seem out of bounds for one of the game's brightest young stars.