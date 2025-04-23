Anthony Edwards Admits He Was Confused by Lakers' Unconventional Defensive Strategy
The Minnesota Timberwolves struggled to make much happen on the offensive end of their 94-85 Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. A 15-point first quarter set the tone for Minnesota's evening and led to a deep hole Anthony Edwards and Co. couldn't get themselves out of.
After the game, Edwards admitted the Lakers' defensive strategy for guarding him was "kind of confusing." He finished with 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting and one sweet dunk.
"This was the first time I've seen this one," Edwards said of L.A.'s unconventional strategy. "Every time I caught the ball at the top, it was kind of like they was in a zone. Even when we cut guys through, they just stayed."
The strategy reflects that the Lakers were very focused on ensuring Edwards wouldn't be the guy to beat them. Whenever he had the ball every defender zeroed in on Edwards, and the whole defense would shift depending on where he went. It wasn't a full zone; L.A. would play man-to-man on other players most of the time. But when Edwards had the rock the Lakers would morph to whatever they thought his next move would be.
It requires a total team effort, and may not work as well once Edwards figures out where he needs to pass the ball against that look. But credit to JJ Redick and the Lakers' coaching staff for concocting a defensive scheme unique enough to confuse one of the best scorers in the NBA.