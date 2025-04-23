NBA Fans Couldn't Believe How Badly Anthony Edwards Posterized Jaxson Hayes in Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers have led for most of Game 2 of their playoff series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it's still anyone's contest, especially if Anthony Edwards has anything to say about it.
In keeping with his play-making reputation, the star Wolves guard had quite the poster dunk over L.A.'s Jaxson Hayes in the third quarter—a move so impressive it left all of Crypto.com Arena (and NBA fans watching at home) totally buzzing.
With Minnesota trailing by 15, Ant drove toward the basket, leaped into the air, and managed to slam the ball into the net, even as his body crashed into Hayes's. Indeed, there was not a thing the L.A. center could do. Immediate poster dunk.
You can hear the resulting cheers in the clip below, with the Wolves' bench immediately rising to their feet in response.
Online, the reaction was just as enthusiastic:
Even with the poster, though, the Wolves were trailing by about 20 with about two minutes left in the third. Hopefully, some more Edwards magic will bring the team within spitting distance. But if not, the Lakers will tie the series 1-1.