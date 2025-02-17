Why Anthony Edwards Didn't Play in NBA All-Star Game
As Team Kenny's Young Stars prepared to take on Team Chuck's Global Stars in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, arguably Team Kenny's best player, Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards, headlined the team's starting lineup in the maiden voyage of the league's new All-Star Game format.
But Edwards, as fans quickly noticed, didn't take the court once for Team Kenny in the 41–32 loss to Team Chuck.
As it turns out, Edwards did not check into the game and play because he was experiencing groin soreness, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
Edwards told Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press that he likely would have attempted to play if he had a longer warmup to test his groin out. The Timberwolves star also said that the groin injury is nothing new.
"My groin's been messed up for a little minute," Edwards said, adding that he hopes it won't force him to miss any games for the Timberwolves in the second half.
Edwards has appeared in all but two games for Minnesota this season, averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Edwards is the second player, along with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, to bow out of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game action at the last minute due to an injury. James, to the chagrin of fans and pundits, opted out from the contest, citing ankle soreness that he's been dealing with.