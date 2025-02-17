LeBron James Catching Heat for His Last Minute Opt-Out of All-Star Game
LeBron James will not be playing in the 2025 All-Star Game, a decision he waited until just about the last minute to announce. James is dealing with discomfort in his ankle and foot, and as such, he won't be taking the floor for Team Shaq.
His decision to opt-out just hours before the All-Star tournament is set to get underway didn't sit well with some fans and media members, including TNT's analyst panel of Jalen Rose, Vince Carter and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
"I just know he's been dealing with that (injury). He took a couple days off last week... It's kind of expected," said Green. "I think Bron could have helped somebody else out and said this earlier."
"He took a roster spot from somebody," added Rose after Carter acknowledged there were some worthy players who missed out on an All-Star spot because James had been expected to play.
James would have made his 21st consecutive start at the All-Star Game if he were to suit up on Sunday evening. But with some injuries impacting him of late, he opted to forgo playing in the game. The timing of his opt-out made it so the league didn't have enough time to find a replacement, leaving Shaquille O'Neal's team with only seven players.