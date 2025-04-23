Luka Doncic Did His Best Steph Curry Impression After Hot Start vs. Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely never get to experience the unadulterated joy of having Steph Curry on their side. But, they can feel the joy of seeing Luka Doncic pull off his best Steph impression.
In Game 2 of the Lakers' playoff matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Doncic went on an absolute heater, putting up a quick 14 points in the first quarter to pick up right where he left off after finishing with 37 points in Game 1's loss.
After one of Doncic's three-pointers, he appeared to make a taunting gesture while staring down the Timberwolves bench. Later, a mic'd up Doncic hilariously told his teammates that he was trying to imitate Curry.
"After the shot, I looked at the bench... I did my best Steph impression," Doncic said.
Doncic's impression of the greatest three-point shooter of all time might need a little bit of work.
Doncic going head-to-head against Curry and the Warriors in the NBA playoffs would feed families, but that marquee matchup in the West will have to wait for now. The Lakers are down 1-0 in the series against Minnesota, but are currently up by double-digits at the half in Game 2.