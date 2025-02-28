Anthony Edwards, Facing Suspension, Apologized to Timberwolves After Two-Technical Game
As they have at various moments for him during the season, frustrations boiled over for Anthony Edwards during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Edwards, who was assessed two technical fouls during the game and ejected in the third quarter, now faces an automatic one-game suspension, as he now has 16 technical fouls this season—NBA rules state that a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 in a given season.
Edwards's first technical foul came in the first quarter after he traded shoves with Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, who was also assessed a technical by the officiating crew. Edwards's second of the night came in the third quarter, when he drove to the rim and felt he was fouled by Lakers guard Gabe Vincent, whose foot seemed to make contact with the Timberwolves star's leg, causing him to fall on the drive.
After his ejection, Edwards hurled the ball into the crowd and was assessed a delay-of-game warning.
In the aftermath of the game, Timberwolves guard Mike Conley told reporters that Edwards apologized to the team, according to Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune.
"He knows he's got to be better for us," Conley said. "All of us down the line ... anybody else who's dealing with whatever they're dealing with on the court, you have to set it aside & find a way to stick together right now."
During his own session with the media, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called out Edwards, saying "he needs to be better."
"He's got to be better," Finch said. "He's gotta be better. He's had too many outbursts. I think a lot of them [technical fouls] are deserved. They're gonna miss some calls from time-to-time, for sure. But he's gotta be better and we've been talking to him about it, so it's on him."
Unless the league office rescinds one of his technical fouls, Edwards will have to sit out the Timberwolves' game against the Utah Jazz on Friday.
"Whatever they're gonna do, bruh," Edwards told ESPN at the end of the game. "I don't even know. They should [rescind the second technical]."