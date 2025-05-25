SI

NBA Fans Were Fired Up About Anthony Edwards's Dominant Start vs. Thunder

Ant helped the Timberwolves storm out to a 31-point first-half lead.

Edwards dominated in the first half.
Edwards dominated in the first half. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Just when you thought the Oklahoma City Thunder had a stranglehold over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, Anthony Edwards decided that enough was enough.

Down 0–2 in the best-of-seven series, the 23-year-old put his team on his back to start Saturday night's game three, scoring 20 points on 8 for 11 shooting in the first half while also hauling in eight rebounds and—most importantly—building a 31-point, 72–41 lead over the Thunder.

Fans were understandably fired up about Ant-Man's dominant performance, and took to social media to celebrate it. Here are some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):

We'll see if the T-Wolves can hang on and cut into OKC's lead in the series. Either way, the two sides will continue their WCF bout on Monday with Game 4 from Minneapolis's Target Center set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

