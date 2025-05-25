NBA Fans Were Fired Up About Anthony Edwards's Dominant Start vs. Thunder
Just when you thought the Oklahoma City Thunder had a stranglehold over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals, Anthony Edwards decided that enough was enough.
Down 0–2 in the best-of-seven series, the 23-year-old put his team on his back to start Saturday night's game three, scoring 20 points on 8 for 11 shooting in the first half while also hauling in eight rebounds and—most importantly—building a 31-point, 72–41 lead over the Thunder.
Fans were understandably fired up about Ant-Man's dominant performance, and took to social media to celebrate it. Here are some of the best reactions across X (formerly Twitter):
We'll see if the T-Wolves can hang on and cut into OKC's lead in the series. Either way, the two sides will continue their WCF bout on Monday with Game 4 from Minneapolis's Target Center set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.