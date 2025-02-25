Anthony Edwards Had NSFW Message After Wild 25-Point Comeback vs. Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder led by as many as 25 points in the second half of their game against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, but anytime Anthony Edwards is on the other side of the floor, no lead is safe.
The Thunder found that out the hard way on Monday night.
The Timberwolves stormed back to the tune of a 41-19 fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, and ultimately emerge victorious by a final score of 131-128 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
Jaden McDaniels was phenomenal for the Timberwolves, scoring 27 points while adding 11 rebounds. Naz Reid pitched in with 22 and 11 of his own, while Edwards scored 17 while grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.
Edwards also had one block on Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who despite scoring 39 points couldn't get his team over the hump to stave off the comeback bid. Edwards's highlight reel block on Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the game for the Timberwolves.
By erasing a 25-point deficit, the Wolves tied a franchise record for their largest comeback ever. Some shots from the scoreboard in the fourth quarter make the win that much more impressive.
After the win, Edwards and teammates Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker awaited a postgame interview. On a hot mic, Edwards was fired up.
"Way to f------ hoop, y'all!" Edwards exclaimed.
The win propelled the Timberwolves into the No. 7 seed in the West.