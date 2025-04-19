Anthony Edwards Gives Selfless Answer About What He Wants More Than A Title
Anthony Edwards wants a championship, but his list of goals does not stop there.
The Timberwolves star opened up to his close friend Nick Maddox on his life and game on the latest episode of Adidas' 'Illuminated' docuseries. When posed the question of what he would choose between winning a championship and seeing his teammates reach their potential, Edwards opted for the latter.
"[I want to] see my teammates develop into the best players they can be," Edwards said. "Because that's what's gonna make me win a championship."
Beyond his teammates' success, Edwards expanded on how he values self-improvement in the scope of earning accolades and winning titles.
“I wanna win championships and all that, yeah," Edwards said. "But I wanna just become like flawless, where I’m just—there’s nothing you can do about this sh--."
Edwards is hungry. The Timberwolves are coming off a Western Conference Finals loss to the Mavericks last season, winning just one game in the series against Luka Dončić and Dallas. Now, Edwards and Minnesota will face Dončić again, this time on the Lakers, along with LeBron James in the first round of this year's NBA playoffs, a matchup that has Magic Johnson "scared" for his former team.
One of the most electric players on the court, Edwards ranked fourth in the league in points per game (27.6) this season, a career-best mark. Still, he does not think he has come close to reaching his potential. When asked where he thinks his game currently ranks on a scale of one to 10, Edwards landed on a six.
This year's playoffs will give Edwards a chance to raise that number higher.
“We have not seen the peak Anthony Edwards," Edwards said.