Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Coyly Avoids Dropping ‘Secret’ Plans for Thunder in Game 2
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already thinking about how OKC should handle Game 2 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he's not looking to talk about it on live TV.
Speaking on the court after the Thunder demolished the Wolves in the first of at least four contests on Tuesday, SGA was asked what he and the team would be trying to do better heading into Game 2, and the all-but-certain MVP expertly avoided the question with a perfectly coy answer.
"I'm gonna keep that a secret and not let the world know so they don't see it," he replied. "But we know what we gotta do."
Watch that below:
Though OKC walked away with a decisive 114-88 victory, it didn't always look like they would pull it off.
Indeed, the Thunder were down by four at the half, but figured things out to take the lead in the third. Unsurprisingly, the final tally was fueled in large part by SGA, who dropped a game-leading 31 points after a slower start of his own (worth noting: he also shot 14 free throws and made 11 of them).
Next up: all those "secret" adjustments before Thursday's Game 2.