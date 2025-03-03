Anthony Edwards Has a Simple Answer for Why He Plays So Well Against the Suns
Anthony Edwards was once again spectacular against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, scoring 44 points in a 116-98 victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar was a perfect 14-of-14 from the free-throw line and enjoyed every minute of his performance, dancing while dribbling and letting the Suns home crowd know about it after every big play.
During his postgame availability Edwards, who was instrumental in Minnesota's playoff sweep of Phoenix last season, was asked why he performs so well against the Suns.
His answer? Kevin Durant.
Those comments should come as no surprise as Edwards has been effusive in his praise of the future Hall of Famer, calling him his GOAT.
There's a lot of respect in those words even if Edwards is actively trying to embarrass everyone he plays, a goal he accomplished on Sunday night with Durant saying as much after the lopsided loss.
The good news for Ant is that the win kept his team in a three-way tie for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. The bad is that dealing the Suns another loss made their playoff chances even bleaker as they are now four games outside of a Play-In spot, meaning Durant likely won't be around to inspire more playoff greatness.