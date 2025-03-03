Kevin Durant Rips Suns After Blowout Loss to Timberwolves: 'We Embarrassed Ourselves'
To say that Kevin Durant was displeased with the Phoenix Suns' performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday would be a massive understatement.
Playing at home in the Footprint Center, Phoenix turned the ball over 22 times and surrendered 21 three-pointers to the Timberwolves, who, up by as many as 21 points at one point, rolled to a 116-98 victory.
Durant, when asked how to take the next step after such a disappointing loss, still had a bad taste in his mouth about the defeat, and ripped into the Suns while speaking to reporters.
"It's tough, man. That's a s---- game," Durant said, via Gerald Bourget on X. "We didn't play up to our standards at all. We embarrassed the fans, we embarrassed ourselves the way we played, and I want us to be better."
The Suns are now 2-8 in their last 10 games played, including a 2-5 record coming out of the NBA's All-Star weekend. And the recent struggles are a microcosm for Phoenix's season as a whole.
Entering the year with championship aspirations and a roster that includes a two-time NBA Finals MVP in Durant, a four-time All-Star in Devin Booker and a three-time All-Star in Bradley Beal, the Suns have instead limped to a 28-33 record. The club is currently four games back of the final spot in the NBA's Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference.
Injuries have played a role. Durant has missed time due to calf and ankle injuries. Booker and Beal have also battled through multiple ailments.
But the struggles this season, a follow-up to a 49-win campaign and first-round playoff exit in 2023-24, have been largely perplexing and frustrating for the Suns. Beal was briefly involved in trade rumors in the lead-up to the deadline, before he made it clear he wasn't waiving his no-trade clause. Then for a brief moment in time, Durant seemed destined to be dealt, with a potential reunion with the Golden State Warriors chief among the possible destinations. But Durant did not want to return to Golden State, later explaining that he did not want to be traded midseason and that he wanted to finish the season in Phoenix.
The flurry of trade rumors led one NBA insider to characterize the Suns' locker room as "toxic", a report that Durant pushed back on.
Alas, with the trade deadline in the rearview and any potential acquisitions via the buyout market now ineligible for the playoffs, the Suns will have to make do with what they have on the roster. The club has 21 games remaining in the season to push for the postseason.
Phoenix's next five games are against teams with winning records.