Anthony Edwards Has Hilarious Request for Shams Charania If He's Ever Traded
The madness of last season's Luka Dončić trade that sent the superstar guard from the Mavericks to the Lakers had everyone shaking. Even fellow NBA stars and the gentleman who reported the trade: ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
Charania and Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards got to relive the shocking NBA moment in a conversation released on Edwards's YouTube channel as part of his first "Believe That Awards." Charania joined as he was presented with the Reporter of the Year award, which Edwards said was because he let everyone know Dončić was headed to the Lakers.
The insider reminisced on the madness of the fateful night, where he said there were just seven minutes between him hearing the news and posting it to the world on X. Initially, Charania thought he was being catfished or hacked or that the folks passing along information were hacked. But, it was real and the rest was history. He knew the power of the news because players in that stratosphere, like Dončić and Edwards, rarely get traded. If a day ever comes where Edwards gets dealt, he had a hilariously simple request for Charania.
"If you know I'm finna get traded, you better mother------ text me," Edwards quipped. "Don't leak that s--- on Twitter and X man, send me a text. Let me know."
Watch the funny moment below at the 17:15 mark:
Luckily for Wolves fans, Minnesota has no reason to trade their face of the franchise. Edwards, 24, is on the verge of the second year in his five-year, $245 million max contract. Last year, he earned his third All-Star appearance and made second team All-NBA for the second season in a row. His 27.6 points per game were fourth across the league, behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Nobody thought we'd see Dončić get moved. If that day ever comes for Edwards, we know where Charania's first text will go.