Anthony Edwards Draws More Michael Jordan Comparisons With Latest Rim-Rattling Dunk
There aren't many more exciting moments in basketball these days than when Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards decides to play above the rim.
Edwards did it again Friday night during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 130–126 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Midway through the third quarter, Edwards crossed up Kings forward Keegan Murray at the three-point line and launched himself into the air just outside the restricted area.
Appearing to defy gravity, Edwards emphatically threw down the dunk as Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis got out of the way.
If that dunk reminded you of a certain Chicago Bulls star in the 1990s, you're not alone. NBA fans began to pull up old highlights of Michael Jordan that looked pretty similar:
Edwards has been compared to Jordan many times in the past. Not due to his accomplishments—Edwards has one Western Conference finals appearance compared to Jordan's six NBA championships—but because of his similar playing style and mentality on the court.
"I dunked on their ass," Edwards said after the game before requesting to watch the highlight himself. "Corliss [Williamson], my coach, told me I was playing soft the first 11, 12 games. I told him yesterday I was going to dunk on one of their asses. And when I did it, I looked right at him.
"That felt good. Hell yeah."
Through 13 games, Edwards is averaging 28.4 points while shooting a career-best 42.4% from three-point range. He'll be back in action Sunday afternoon for a home tilt at Target Center against the Phoenix Suns.